Graham speaks at NOBTS chapel, students engage in cordial Q&A

NEW ORLEANS – Despite challenges and distractions, the church is all about Jesus and rooted firmly in His power, Jack Graham said during chapel services at New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary March 7.

“This is not about us. My church. Your church. It’s all about Jesus,” he said.

Graham, pastor of Prestonwood Baptist Church in Plano, preached in chapel weeks after news broke that his church was escrowing Cooperative Program funds due to concerns over the actions by some Southern Baptist entity leaders. Even though the event was scheduled months before Prestonwood’s decision to withhold funds, some called on NOBTS to revoke Graham’s invitation. NOBTS President Chuck Kelley rejected the idea, and instead, called on Southern Baptists to be more intentional about dialogue in times of disagreement.

A group of NOBTS students printed and sold “I Heart CP” shirts. Though they disagreed with Graham regarding the escrowing of CP funds, they insisted that their goal was not to protest Graham or Prestonwood, but affirm their commitment to the Cooperative Program. After the chapel service, Graham met with the students for a short question and answer time. The students also gave Graham a letter outlining their concerns. At the request of Graham, the Q and A time was not recorded by the seminary and the media members were asked not to report on the discussion. By all accounts, the 20-minute meeting was cordial and courteous.

Neither Graham nor Kelley addressed the controversy during the chapel service. In many ways it was a typical NOBTS chapel service with musical worship and a scripture reading, followed by a biblical, exegetical sermon. The main exception to the norm came in the form of a visiting choir, the Jubalheirs, a choir comprised of Georgia Baptist women.

Graham spoke about the Apostle Paul’s prayer Eph. 3:14-21. He noted the prayer points back to Paul’s earlier teachings in the letter and concludes with a time of praise.

“The church of the Lord Jesus Christ is built on prayer and the provision of God,” Graham said. “I am hugely bullish on the church and the ministry of local congregations impacting the world for Christ and fulfilling the Great Commission.”

While individual believers participate with God in ministry and receive His blessings, Graham reminded the audience that the focus of the Christian life must be Jesus.

“This doxology reminds us that the focus in the church is always, always, always on Him,” he said.

“Our focus is always on Jesus, but then he also says our faith is in Jesus,” Graham said.

Reading Eph. 3:20, the well-known passage about Jesus’ power exceed anything we can imagine, Graham noted that the believer can pray to Almighty God and expect Him to answer.

“Our faith is not in ourselves or our strategic plans … it is believing God to do only what God can do in our lives,” Graham said. “We believe in a God who is able to do exceedingly, abundantly more.”

The power to live the Christian life follows through the empowerment of the Holy Spirit, Graham said. It is in this Spirit-filled living that Christians experience the abundance and provision Paul writes about in Eph. 3.

“Our focus is on Him, our faith is in Him and our fellowship is with Him,” Graham said.

The strengthening of the church together is to focus of the final verse of Eph. 3. It is the binding together of the church in fellowship the keeps a diverse group of believers in community, Graham said.

“As brothers and sister in Christ we are closer to each other than we are to our own family members who may be outside of Christ,” Graham said. “Our love for one another and our fellowship in Christ … it is Jesus who brings us together. Nothing else could create this type of unique fellowship.”