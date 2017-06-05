God’s provision never ceases to amaze Fairhaven’s Huffman

By Philip Timothy, Managing Editor

COVINGTON – God never ceases to amaze.

In the 17 years Johnny Huffman of Fairhaven Ministry has shipped cargo containers, the Almighty Father has guided and provided him with the means and finances to ship to numerous countries for numerous people in need.

Huffman can now add Belarus to that growing list of countries.

Opening doors that were once closed, God provided Huffman’s ministry with everything it needed to send a container stuffed with much needed supplies to Belarus. The estimated time of arrival for the container in Grodno is July 5.

“We were thankful for the opportunity He gave us to ship there,” Huffman said. “Please pray that only He will be glorified as the supplies are distributed.”

With the Belarusian container safely on its way, Huffman then turned his attention to preparing for the shipment of two more containers, both headed for Haiti, in mid-June. Each container is being loaded with 20,000 pounds of beans, 20,000 pounds of rice and 2,000 pounds of cooking oil as well as additional supplies.

In the midst of preparations to get the containers loaded and shipped, and unbeknownst to Huffman, he discovered God also wanted him to prepare a special container to be shipped to address a great need in Africa.

“I guess if there is one thing I have learned in my life, it is the importance of leaving myself open to any way The Lord may want to use me,” said Huffman. “This past week, on Monday, May 29, I was made aware of some very critical needs in Malawi.

“While I was busy loading a container for Belarus, God put together and provided for a container for a village in Malawi as we came to find out their needs were great” said Huffman. “We are presently working with Jan Sawa who has the Mwana Mission Project there to get this container filled and shipped by sometime in mid to late July.”

To find out more on this ministry, go to mwanamissionproject.com.

“Below is a list of needs for the mission,” said Huffman. “Besides what you and others are able to help provide for these people in need, we will be purchasing beans, rice, and cooking oil. We are praying to be able to ship this load in July.

“I would ask you prayerfully consider this list,” he continued. “Every one of these items is greatly needed. It is very difficult for most of us, here in America, to comprehend what it is to have such desperate needs.

“Thank you for your prayers and support,” said Huffman. “Please continue to pray that whatever is accomplished through Fairhaven, either locally or in other countries, will be done in such a way as to glorify our Lord and Savior and to bring praise and honor only to Him.”

Anyone wishing to assist may contact Huffman by either phone, 985.264.5052 or through email: johnny@fairhavenministry.com.

NEEDS LIST FOR MALAWI, AFRICA

Albino Care : Newborn to Geriatric

SPF Cream (50 to 100)

SPF Lip Balm

Burn Ointment

Triple Antibiotic

Sunglasses

Reading Glasses 250-300+

Brimmed/ Floppy Hats (covering face and neck)

UV Clothing, Long Sleeve Clothes

Medical Needs :

General

Wheelchairs

Crutches Walkers & Canes/ Repair Tips

Baby Car Seats (Hydrocephalic Children)

Baby Beds

Adult Diapers

Barrier Ointment

Thermometers

Bandages/Gauze

Antibiotic Creams/Gels

Fever Control (Adult and Children)

Anti-Inflammatory

Pain Care

Equipment

Any Surgical

Oxygen Equipment

Beds (Any kind)

Trays

Nebulizers

Women

Feminine Hygiene

Iron

General Needs :

Children

Formula

Baby Food (High Protein)

Cloth Diapers

Plastic Pants

Diaper Rash Ointment

Diaper Pins

Clothing (Newborn to Teens)

Shoes

Non Battery Operated Toys

Sports Equipment

SOCCER Balls

School Supplies (ANYTHING)

Desks

Desk Pencil Sharpener

Village Requests