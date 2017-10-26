God will forgive even ‘Boogie Nights,’ but on his terms

By Franklin Graham

Mark Wahlberg is quoted in the news as saying he hopes God will forgive him for his “turn as a porn star” in a 1997 film. The answer to that for Mark or anyone else is—Yes, God will forgive, but it’s on God’s terms. The Bible says, “If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just to forgive us our sins and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness.” The Bible is very clear that it is “by grace through faith” not of works.

You can experience God’s forgiveness right now by praying a prayer like this from your heart: God, I have sinned and I’m sorry. I am willing to turn from my sins; Help me. I believe Jesus Christ died on the cross for my sins, took my sins to the grave, and I believe you raised Him to life. I want to trust Him now as my Savior and follow Him as my Lord. Amen.

If you prayed a prayer of repentance and faith like this, you don’t have to hope—you can know

Franklin Graham is president and CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and Samaritan’s Purse. Courtesy of https://www.facebook.com/FranklinGraham.