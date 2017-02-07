God cares about small things, Bridges shares with LC students

PINEVILLE – God cares for you, even in the small things of life, Reggie Bridges said during the Feb. 2 chapel service at Louisiana College.

Basing his message off the miracle of the floating axe head in 2 Kings 6, Bridges shared with students how God called him from a career in secular education into the ministry.

“God cares about you as a student,” said Bridges, vice-chairman of the LC trustees and pastor of Temple Baptist Church in Ruston. “He cares about what you’re going thru right now.”

