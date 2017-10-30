God, as healer

By Steve Horn

LAFAYETTE (LBM) – At First Baptist Church, Lafayette, we are focused this fall on prayer. We have examined a number of subjects regarding prayer, and recently we examined the subject of praying for healing.

Isn’t it interesting that God revealed Himself in specific ways in the days of greatest difficulty? If we allow God to work in our lives, we grow spiritually during difficult circumstances. This is especially true when we consider God as Jehovah Rophe—the Lord, our Healer.

Scripture reveals God as Jehovah Rophe in Exodus 15:22-27. Israel has just been eyewitnesses to incredible miracles. They have seen the waters of the Sea open up, and all of Israel safely cross. But now, they are without water. It’s been three days and maybe they are not exactly sure what they have gotten themselves into by leaving Egypt. As background, we see some common reactions to the bitter places of our lives. Like so many of us, Israel forgot the past blessings of God, fussed against God, and made false accusations against God.

As you pray for healing of all kinds today, think about these truths.

Sooner or later, we will all come to a place called Marah (Bitterness). For every Marah in our lives, there is Yahweh Rophe.

There are different kinds of bitterness in our lives. Whatever the bitter place of our lives, there is Yahweh Rophe or literally, Restorer.

God is healer to the …

Broken Hearted (Ps. 147:3)

Spiritually sick (Ps. 103:3a)

Physically sick (Ps. 103:3)

When we find ourselves in Marah, trust God’s character, not His miracles.

Exodus 15:26-27 reminds us to trust His Word and to trust that He is at work.

If we are patient, we will always see what follows the bitterness.

Steve Horn is pastor of the First Baptist Church in Lafayette and is a former Louisiana Baptist Convention president. This column originally was published Oct. 26, 2017, on SteveHorn.org.