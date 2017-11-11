Gerald Long to keynote CENLA Pro-life Prayer Breakfast, Nov. 17

By Staff, Baptist Message

PINEVILLE (LBM) — Organizers for the CENLA Pro-life Prayer Breakfast have announced that Gerald Long, president pro tem of the Louisiana Senate, will be the keynote speaker for the annual event.

Furthermore, they reported tickets still are available ($20 per person, or, $10 for students) for the Nov. 7 gathering which will take place 7:30 a.m. in the Granberry Conference Center on the campus of Louisiana College.

Brian Gunter, pastor of First Baptist Church in Pollock, said the fundraiser will be a time to unite congregations across the region in the pro-life movement.

“Gerald Long has been a longtime advocate for the unborn and their mothers,” Gunter told the Baptist Message. “I’m looking forward to hearing his perspectives on where we are now in our state, and, where he thinks we are headed.”

Tickets may be purchased at the door. Or, you may order them in advance from Gunter, 318.312.9861, or bgunter3@hotmail.com. Additional information is available at http://www.prolifelouisiana.org/cenla.