The GBO’s impact: salvation decisions through church planting

By James Jenkins, Louisiana Baptists church planting director

Since 2010, 11,194 people have made a decision to follow Christ as Lord and Savior in church plants that the GBO helped to support. In that same time frame, 2,908 people submitted to baptism in church plants that the GBO helped to support.

When Louisiana Baptists give to the GBO, they help to support church planters who have a passion to preach the Gospel to all kinds of peoples in all kinds of places.

Named for the first executive director of the Woman’s Missionary Union, the Georgia Barnette Offering’s annual Week of Prayer is set for Sept. 10-17. The theme for this year is “Why Wait, For They Are Ready” inspired by John 4:35. This year’s offering goal is $1.7 million.