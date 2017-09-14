The GBO’s impact: language works

By Carlos Schmidt, Louisiana Baptists Hispanic catalytic church planter strategist

Without GBO, language works would suffer.

— We could not supplement new language works

— We could not train church planters for diverse language groups

Without GBO, we could not equip churches through evangelism conferences, total church workshops, small group training and many other equipping events.

Without GBO, individual churches and associations would have to carry the entire burden to support and equip church plants to spread the Gospel in areas where it is not now present.

With GBO, we join together in this venture.

Named for the first executive director of the Woman’s Missionary Union, the Georgia Barnette Offering’s annual Week of Prayer is set for Sept. 10-17. The theme for this year is “Why Wait, For They Are Ready” inspired by John 4:35. This year’s offering goal is $1.7 million.