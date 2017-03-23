Fred Luter to headline 2017 Louisiana Governor’s Prayer Breakfast

BATON ROUGE – New Orleans Pastor Fred Luter will headline next month’s Louisiana Governor’s Prayer Breakfast.

Scheduled for April 11 at the Raising Cane’s River Center, 275 River Road S. in Baton Rouge, the prayer breakfast will feature Luter, who will share how prayer has impacted his life as pastor of Franklin Avenue Baptist Church in New Orleans, according to a news release from the office of the Louisiana Governor’s Prayer Breakfast.

Luter, the first African-American to become president of the Southern Baptist Convention, grew Franklin Avenue Baptist Church from 65 members in 1986 to more than 5,600 today. Since 2009, Franklin Avenue Baptist Church has baptized at least 120 people, including 121 in 2016.

Luter’s strategy for congregational growth can be traced to a concept he calls FRANgelism. His congregation is encouraged to invited one of the following groups from among the acronym FRAN to attend church – friends, relatives, associates and neighbors.

Also featured on the program is Rick Skaggs, a 14-time Grammy Award winner from Hendersonville, Tenn. Skaggs will perform a variety of Christian and patriotic songs.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards will address elected officials and others in attendance at the breakfast, which is open to the public. The event includes a buffet style breakfast, including eggs, bacon, sausage, grits, fruits, pastries, juices and coffee.

The doors open at 6:30 a.m., with the program beginning at 7:30 a.m. and ending at 9 a.m. The event will be livestreamed at lagpb.org.

Table sponsorships range from $625 to $5,000 and include a reserved table for 10 guests and name recognition in the program. Individual tickets also are available for $40. Table sponsorships and individual tickets can be purchased online at the Louisiana Governor’s Prayer Breakfast website or by check using an order form from the website. Seating is limited and early registration is recommended.

For more information about the Governor’s Prayer Breakfast, visit the Louisiana Governor’s Prayer Breakfast website or call 225.772.9230.