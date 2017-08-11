Fourteen say ‘yes’ to Jesus on final day of Kids camp

By Brian Blackwell, Message Staff Writer

WOODWORTH – Fourteen students said yes to Jesus during the final day of the last Kids Camp.

Overall 40 campers made professions throughout all three camps which saw a total of 997 camp participants.

“Jesus does for us what we can’t do for ourselves,” camp pastor Corey Olivier told the second through sixth graders. He said to say “yes” to Jesus who was the only person able to rescue them from their sin.

“We’ve been teaching them, going through some of the key passages of the old testament, showing how God invites them to be a part of some pretty amazing things,” Olivier said. “It’s a great camp for us to share the gospel and disciple kids. It’s a joy to be a part of all that’s going on.”

Olivier’s message came during the third and final Kids Camp of 2017 at Tall Timbers Baptist Conference Center, which began July 30 and concluded Aug. 2.

More than 330 children and adults leaders took part in worship sessions, Bible studies, archery, paddle boat rides, bazooka ball and basketball at the final of three camps.

The theme was Let’s Go to Camp, based on various passages from the Exodus story, which many campers took to heart.

For Hope Hendrixson, a member of Gateway Baptist Church in Ball, meeting new friends and learning about kindness were the highlights of camp.

“I learned Moses was a kind guy,” Hendrixson said. “Sometimes it’s hard to be kind but I learned we must do that to follow God in the way He wants.”

Aliyah Harnan, a member of Living Word Church in Thibodeaux, loved the opportunity to swim and participate in the worship sessions.

“It’s really fun to meet friends and learn about God,” she said. “When I go back to my school, I will tell others about what I learned here and that Jesus loves them.”