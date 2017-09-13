Four Louisiana DR teams head to hard-hit Florida

By Message Staff

Three days after Hurricane Irma made landfall in the U.S., the first Louisiana Baptist Disaster Relief teams are headed to Florida.

Northshore Baptist Association feeding unit, a Mount Olive Association shower and laundry unit, a First Baptist Church in Mangham water purification unit and a Rolling Hills Ministry generator left First Baptist Church in Slidell Wednesday morning, Sept. 13, Louisiana Baptists State Disaster Relief Director Gibbie McMillan told the Baptist Message.. They will be stationed at Riverside Baptist Church in Fort Myers, Fla.

McMillan reiterated the importance of all Louisiana Baptists praying, giving and going to get the job done in areas hit hard by Hurricanes Irma and Harvey.

“Many are in Texas and others are in Florida helping, while a host of faithful ones are praying and giving,” he said. “Thanks to all who are doing what they can. This is a picture of the church on the move. As you give, remember our entire budget comes from the Georgia Barnette Offering. Please pray and give.”

According to North American Mission Board statistics, the response by Southern Baptist Disaster Relief teams to areas impacted by Harvey through Sept. 12 teams has resulted in 810,292 meals served, 334 chainsaw jobs completed, 164 homes gutted out, 7,497 loads of laundry washed and 14,536 bottles of water distributed. Of the 862 people who have heard the Gospel, 141 have accepted Christ.

A long road lies ahead for relief operations in areas throughout the South hit hard by both hurricanes, but Louisiana Baptists are committed to serving alongside other Southern Baptist Disaster Relief teams as they help give a cup of cold water in Jesus’ name.

Since early September, Louisiana has disaster relief teams from Rolling Hills, Webster-Clairborne Baptist Association and Eastern Louisiana Baptist Association who are among those helping with recovery efforts in Louisiana and Texas.

Various reports on social media and elsewhere indicate hundreds of individual Louisiana Baptist churches are also serving as collection points for suppliers, feeding centers for first responders in addition to sending volunteers into impacted areas.

To give to ongoing disaster relief efforts, visit the Louisiana Baptist Disaster Relief page.