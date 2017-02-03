First-ever youth night launches Harvest at ECON 2017

By Brian Blackwell, Message Staff Writer

RUSTON – A pizza party and a service focused on sharing the Gospel with youth served as a kickoff for the Harvest, a statewide soul-winning initiative slated for 2017-2018.

The event hosted Jan. 24 at Temple Baptist Church in Ruston, as part of the two-day 2017 Evangelism Conference, officially launched Louisiana Baptists’ campaign to “pray for every home and share Christ with every person” in Louisiana.

Last year was spent sharing the vision with pastors and developing plans with them. In 2017, more churches will be enlisted, statewide evangelism training will be conducted and different evangelism methods will be piloted, with 2018 dedicated for a strong push for concentrated prayer and soul-winning activities.

The cooperative effort will include a diversity of approaches such as multi-church crusades, door-to-door outreach, one-on-one evangelism, single-church revivals and other activities which leverage compassion ministries to share about the love of Christ.

PACKED SERVICE

Ed Newton, pastor of Community Bible Church in San Antonio, Texas, shared a Gospel message to the packed worship center, which included hundreds of youth.

A drama and a “trash can” band from Philadelphia Baptist Church , Deville, performed.

A combined student choir sang and featured musical guests Ray Jones and Community Bible Church band led worship music, and a pizza supper just for the youth preceded the service.

Newton also spoke to nearly 6,000 students during the 2016 Youth Evangelism Conference in Lafayette, Nov. 20-21, and there he taught young people how to share the Gospel and encouraged them to be part of the Harvest kickoff.

Gracie Heisler, a ninth grader from First Baptist Church in Dubach, was among those who attended both.

“At YEC I loved how Ed Newton spoke to us and told us to imagine if God was calling us to missions,” said Heisler, who made the 20-minute journey to student night with around 20 others from her church. “I felt after then and through a lot of prayer that God may be doing just that with me. I’m hopeful that many teens our age came away from tonight with a relationship with Jesus.”

Meanwhile, Dominique Arceneaux came to student night with eight others from Friendship Baptist Church in Baskin, a 90-minute drive from Temple Baptist Church.

“Since we found out about this, I’ve been real excited about what tonight had to offer,” said Arceneaux, a tenth grader. “Being around all these other teenagers make me a happier person. It’s the highlight of my week.”

Steve Maltempi, Louisiana Baptists youth strategist, said the event accomplished two goals – to see students accept Christ and to focus churches on student evangelism.

“Student baptisms have been in decline for several years and there must be a focused effort to reverse this trend,” Maltempi said. “It is imperative for congregations to focus on youth ministry, salvation and baptisms.

“This generation is our legacy,” he continued. “We must not only reach this generation but empower them to do ministry and missions so they can reach their generation for Christ. This generation is on the cutting edge of everything the church will become. The greater this generation is for Christ, the greater the bride of Christ will be. The greater our reach into the world will be. So, as we reach every person in Louisiana, let’s set free an army of students for God’s glory.”

PRAYERS FOR JENKINS

At the beginning of Newton’s message, pastors and teenagers came forward to lay hands on Wayne Jenkins, Louisiana Baptists evangelism and church growth director. Jenkins is currently in a battle with cancer.

Around 100 youth and adults came forward, surrounding Jenkins with prayer as Newton anointied him with oil.

“When a man stands before you such as Brother Wayne, who wakes up every day asking God to provide a breakthrough, could we not as Southern Baptists tonight but most importantly as Christ followers tonight, say that we believe in a miracle,” Newton said. “Could we not ask that the kingdom of heaven would invade this space and place and eliminate and push back and forever heal.”