First Bossier minister returns to roots in disaster relief trip to Texas

By Message Staff

ORANGE, Texas – Frank Teat returned “home” Sept. 7-9, bringing his wife, Carol Beth, and three friends from First Bossier to minister to Hurricane Harvey victims in a community where lived and served on North Orange Baptist Church’s staff for 21 years.

Together, the team gutted out a home and unloaded at North Orange Baptist Church a trailer that members of First Bossier filled Sunday, Sept. 3, with items such as cleaning materials, diapers, food and water that will contribute to the church’s supply area for Harvey victims. Teat, connections pastor at First Bossier, was student minister at North Orange Baptist Church during his time in that community.

Because available lodging is scarce near Orange, the team stayed at East Texas Baptist Encampment in Newton, Texas, a 50-minute drive from Orange.

“Camp Director Andy Narramore provided beds, hot meals at breakfast and supper for work crews, as well as sack lunches,” Teat said. “At the end of a day cleaning of this nature, the drive is no issue as you know you are headed to a great hot shower, hot meal and a comfortable bed.”

He said First Bossier Pastor Brad Jurkovich not only understands his concern for this area based on Teat’s tenure here, but sees this as a prime opportunity for the congregation to respond to the overwhelming needs of others.

“Life is not the same here,” Teat said. “There is a new normal. Some will stay and rebuild, others will leave and move away, after suffering through multiple hurricanes and floods in recent years.

“First Bossier is here in South East Texas to answer the call of God,” Teat said. “Psalm 29:10 tells us that ‘The Lord sits enthroned over the flood, the Lord sits enthroned as King forever.’ We want to be where God is enthroned. He is here, and He is calling others to come exalt Him and bring Him honor, and be a blessing to others so they too, can praise the name of the one enthroned.”

To help with clean up efforts in Orange, call 409.883.5678.