FBC DeRidder maintains its win streak in Baptist Golf Fellowship

By Jerry Love, LBF Communications

ALEXANDRIA — Despite a steady downpour and soggy conditions, 53 pastors and laymen braved the conditions to get in a couple rounds of golf May 22-23 for the annual Baptist Golf Fellowship at Links On The Bayou in Alexandria.

Sponsored by the Louisiana Baptist Foundation and the Baptist Message, the fellowship is a time for pastors and laypersons to come together for a relaxing and light-hearted game of golf.

Eddie Joslin, a layman from First Baptist Church DeRidder, was crowned the grand champion after shooting a solid par 72 on the soggy course. He would also play a hand in helping First DeRidder maintain its stranglehold in the team competition with a solid score of 319.

Only once in seven years has Frist DeRidder failed to bring home the team title and that came in the fall of 2015 when Unity Baptist Church, Cotton Valley upended the defending champs.

Members of the winning team from FBC were Dennis Millsap, Joslin, Jerry Istre and Josh Eubanks.

First DeRidder and Joslin were recognized the evening of May 22 at the Baptist Building as trophies were given to them along with Super Seniors (70 and above), Seniors (60-69), and Under 60 age brackets with each bracket divided into ministers and laymen.

Weather conditions did improve for the next days 4-man scramble.

Teams for the scramble on Tuesday are derived from the score rankings from Monday’s medalist play. Prior to the start of the scramble each player can purchase 2 mulligans, which are sold for $5 each. A total of $400 was raised with the proceeds going to the Shepherd’s Fund, a ministry of the Louisiana Baptist Convention that assists retired ministers and wives with supplemental needs.

The foursome of Bill Murray, Chuck Murray, Billy Crosby and Fred Tarver turned in a score of 64 to take home the first place trophies for the scramble.

Watch for information in the Baptist Message or check the website of the Louisiana Baptist Foundation (www.LBFinfo.org) for details of future fellowships.