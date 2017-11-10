Experts offer safety & security tips against violent attacks

By Staff

The devastating shootings at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, have raised awareness about the need for basic safety and security measures that churches of all sizes should consider in order to develop basic protections against such violent attacks.

Brotherhood Mutual, the second largest U.S. provider of property and casualty insurance to churches and related ministries, has developed an extensive portfolio of risk management resources dealing with a wide range of topics covering emergencies, disasters and other dangers.

The Baptist Message has collected a number of links to key checklists and guidelines relating to violent attacks on churches in an attempt to help churches start to answer the question of “What should we do?” in response to the tragedy at First Sutherland.

Selected Articles:

Overview of church security resources

https://www.brotherhoodmutual.com/resources/church-security/church-security-resources/

5 actions to help you survive violent attacks

https://www.brotherhoodmutual.com/resources/safety-library/risk-management-articles/disasters-emergencies-and-health/violence-at-church/surviving-a-violent-attack-at-church/

Developing a prevention and response plan

https://www.brotherhoodmutual.com/resources/safety-library/risk-management-articles/disasters-emergencies-and-health/violence-at-church/prepare-for-violence-in-your-church/

Creating a safety & security team

https://www.brotherhoodmutual.com/resources/safety-library/risk-management-articles/disasters-emergencies-and-health/violence-at-church/developing-security-teams/

Armed security at church

https://www.brotherhoodmutual.com/resources/safety-library/risk-management-articles/disasters-emergencies-and-health/violence-at-church/armed-security-guards/

Deacons: Safety & security measures

https://www.brotherhoodmutual.com/resources/safety-library/publications/the-deacons-bench-newsletter/the-deacons-bench-safety-and-security-assessments/

Checklist: Responding to violence

https://www.brotherhoodmutual.com/resources/safety-library/risk-management-forms/responding-to-violence-checklist/

For purchase:

Church safety and security guidebook

https://www.brotherhoodmutual.com/resources/church-security/the-church-safety-security-guidebook/

Church leaders are encouraged to visit the church security resource pages of the SBC Executive Committee … http://www.sbc.net/churchresources/churchsafetysecurity.asp … as well as Brotherhood Mutual … https://www.brotherhoodmutual.com/resources/church-security/church-security-resources/ … for additional resources.