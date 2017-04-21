EDITORIAL: Resurrection of Jesus was one of its kind

By Tommy Middleton

Romans 6:9 “We know that Christ being raised from the dead will never die again …”

The resurrection of Jesus Christ was the first and only resurrection of its kind, ever. There were other “raisings” recorded in the Bible, but they were mere resuscitations. People were raised back to life, BUT not in a glorified body as was Christ. Instead, each was returned to the original corruptible state, which meant they would physically die “again,” except, then, it would be permanent.

Jesus was raised in a glorified state, alive indeed, but death had lost its grip, its sting, its power!

— HE has conquered the unconquerable—the grave (2 Cor. 5:1-9).

— HE has crushed with His death what had and has crushed every life before and after Him—sin (1 Cor. 15:54-55).

— HE has taken away the deepest fear of man—the fear of death (Heb. 2:15).

The resurrection of Jesus stands as the most significant and profound event in human history. He has risen and dies no more, AND for all those who trust in Christ for salvation, we have been raised with Him and ONE day, like Him.

He is risen!

HE IS RISEN INDEED!

Amen and HALLELUJAH!

Tommy Middleton is the director of missions for the Baptist Association of Greater Baton Rouge