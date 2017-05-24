EDITORIAL: ‘EVIL LOSERS’

By Franklin Graham

President Donald J. Trump was so right when he called the Manchester Islamic terrorists “losers.” The truth is, they’re losers in this world and in the next. The President said, “This wicked ideology must be obliterated.”

Jihadists following this are taught the lie that if you kill an infidel (a Christian or a Jew) and die in doing so, you will go to paradise where 70 virgins await you.

I’ve got news for them—Hell awaits, with real flames and real fire. Hell is a real place—and so is Heaven, but there is only one road to Heaven.

Jesus said, “I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through Me” (John 14:6). It is my prayer that Muslims around the world will come to know the truth and put their faith in Jesus Christ and Him alone.

Franklin Graham is president and CEO of his father’s Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, and of Samaritan’s Purse, an international Christian relief organization. Originally posted on Facebook.com/FranklinGraham.