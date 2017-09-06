DR teams responding with muscle, prayer

By Message Staff

LAKE CHARLES – Paul Watts normally spends his Wednesdays preparing for midweek Bible study as pastor of First Baptist Church in Franklinton but on this particular day he was working alongside five members of his church cleaning out a home damaged by Harvey.

The Louisiana Baptist Disaster Relief team is gutting out a home that received 10 inches of water. As he surveys the house, Watts said he is thankful to be helping this homeowner get one step closer to getting back inside the house.

“Some people here have lost everything and we are trying to show them Christ’s love,” Watts said. “It’s exciting to see God’s people burdened for lost.”

The team arrived in Lake Charles Tuesday, Sept. 5, and plan to stay until Saturday, Sept. 9.

Praying is an important aspect of any disaster relief response and this homeowner is no different said team member Ben Fussell. The homeowner expressed appreciation for our willingness to come help and pray with him.

“When I opened my eyes after the prayer, I could tell in the homeowner’s eyes that it was going to be okay,” he said. “That’s what we are ultimately here for – to share with them the hope found in Christ as His hands and feet.”