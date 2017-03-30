DR teams respond following violent storms

By Message Staff

NATCHITOCHES – A recent series of strong and violent storms in Louisiana has left a path of downed trees and damaged homes in its wake. And it has kept Disaster Relief teams busy cleaning up in its aftermath.

A team of Louisiana Baptist Disaster Relief volunteers spent Saturday, March 25, removing a tree from a home in Oak Grove, a community off Highway 504 west of Natchitoches that saw more than 24 homes damaged from a storm the night before.

David Cheatwood, a coordinator with Louisiana Baptist Disaster Relief, said a team of volunteers from Sabine and Natchitoches Baptist Associations helped local volunteers take away the pine tree from the homeowner’s living room, as well as assisting covering the damaged roof.

Coldwater Baptist Church in Hagewood also had several large trees down but reported no damage to the building, Cheatwood said. Church members and the community came together to clear the property.

More violent weather rolled through the state last evening, March 29, though no Disaster Relief teams were activated, according to Gibbie McMillan, Louisiana Baptists State Disaster Relief director.

Tornado watches and severe thunderstorm warnings were issued throughout the day Wednesday. KALB-TV reported that a tornado may have touched down in Oakdale. Trees were down along Highway 165 and other areas and a roof was blown off a gas station. Alan Knuckles, director of missions for Acadia, Louisiana and Mt. Olive Baptist Associations, said the only damage to a Louisiana Baptist church he was aware of was at Cornerstone Baptist Church in Oakdale, which saw a portion of its sign damaged.

In the southern portion of the state, which saw historic flooding last year, has already received up to 10 inches of rainfall, washing out some bridges. The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on its Facebook page that a bridge at Riverside Rd. and St. Jules in Western Acadia Parish was washed out.

For those looking to volunteer with Louisiana Baptist Disaster Relief for future responses, a chainsaw training session is scheduled April 22, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Westside Baptist Church, 6834 Hwy 1 Bypass in Natchitoches. While current trained disaster relief volunteers will not be charged, the cost for first-time attendees is $28. Anyone with an expired ID badge will be charged $13.

For more information, contact Disaster Relief volunteer David Cheatwood at 318-228-5576 or djcheatwood@gmail.com.