Don’t let others miss out on Jesus Christ!

WALKER —“20,000 eggs from a helicopter,” said the younger pastor from another church in our association. I questioned, “What?!” in my head.

Someone had told me all the younger pastors were Calvinists. I don’t know if he was a Calvinist, but he was crazy! While we’ve been putting our eggs out with a wheel barrow, they’ve been using a helicopter. Maybe that’s why we had a hundred people at our egg hunt last year and they had a thousand!

There were about ten churches at the meeting and I committed Judson. “We’re all in!” I said. “Just don’t put me in the helicopter dropping eggs.”

I did something “non-mid-fifty years old” in a “warrior dash” last fall and broke my wrist. I have a big scar on my arm to prove it – which makes a great witnessing tool: “Look, I broke my arm, did you know the world is broken?”

So I am semi-crazy already, just an older crazy.

This would not be the first “crazy” event I had experienced with this younger pastor and some of the other church leaders gathered in the room.

Last August, Livingston Parish flooded – all of it. News reports claimed a rainfall of about three times the volume of Lake Pontchartrain.

It was a crazy time and these were the same churches who came together to share resources in rescuing, housing and feeding thousands – days before any other assistance arrived. We knew “crazy” and we knew “cooperation” and it didn’t scare us.

However, now, I had to go back to my 127-year-old church and tell them I had committed us to taking off on a Sunday afternoon and evening to do an outreach in the city park.

At least I didn’t have to worry about the charter members, they never disagree. But, seriously, we are flexible. Judson Baptist is a mission-minded church: We give and we go. But, like some of you, they have been giving and going a long time.

On the chance your church might not be quite ready to participate in the Harvest events coming up in the next two years, I would like to share with you a brief outline of the message I delivered a couple of weeks before the egg drop. It might help your members “count the cost” of missing out.

Three ‘Don’ts’ to Avoid Being Knocked Out of the Harvest

DON’T BE DECEIVED

“Do not be deceived: God cannot be mocked. A man reaps what he sows. Whoever sows to please their flesh, from the flesh will reap destruction; whoever sows to please the Spirit, from the Spirit will reap eternal life.” – Galatians 6:7-8

The material, temporary pursuits and values of this world have a way of taking over our top priorities.

It is like they come looking for believers vying to become our main purpose and supplant the eternal values and goals that God has taught us in His word and reinforced through the presence and power of the Holy Spirit.

None of us are immune at any stage in life from being deceived by pursuits that appeal to the flesh, the part of us that is attached to this world and its system. For a believer, at the very least, such an over pursued attachment will destroy abilities and opportunities to reap in the Harvest that will result in eternal life for the souls around us.

I know a guy named Mike, who is a few years older than me (I am a young 50-ish person). We cross paths at the Gym early in the mornings.

Mike is a financial planner and he talks money constantly (a lovely conversation at 6:00am) with other people at the Gym – 401(k), Roth IRA, you name it, he knows all about it.

But I have noticed this about Mike: he eventually brings the Lord into the conversation. It may not be the first or second thing he mentions.

But some time in his exchange of ideas, he is going to bring up what matters most. He is a man who handles literally millions of dollars a week, but he is not deceived by the temporary nature of it.

DON’T BECOME WEARY

“Let us not become weary in doing good, for at the proper time we will reap a harvest if we do not give up.” – Galatians 6:9

If we ever lose heart and quit pursuing holiness, then weeds will grow in our relationship with the Lord.

If we ever lose heart and quit cultivating and sowing seeds of the Gospel out in the community, then grass will grow in our ministry.

It is tiring work and can grate on your psyche until it wears you out, and getting too tired can knock you out of the harvest.

I planted the world’s biggest garden one time when I pastored in Union Springs, Louisiana.

It wore me out, but I had old timers encouraging me and a dream that pushed me (of bowls of corn, peas, butter beans, and of tomato sandwiches).

However, I also took time off to rest each week.

You will not grow weary before the harvest if you will receive the encouragement of God’s promises, take in the counsel of His servants, hold onto the promises of the harvest to come as well as make time to rest.

DON’T MISS THE OPPORTUNITY

“Therefore, as we have opportunity, let us do good to all people, especially to those who belong to the family of believers.” – Galatians 6:10

The moment to minister to a person in their need is when they need it, which is usually not when I feel I need to!

When is the right time for our church to start getting ready for a harvest campaign? About 2 months before we think we are ready to start getting ready!

God chooses when the harvest is ready, but we must do everything we can to be ready for it and jump in on it when it is time!

Pray for every home; share the gospel with every person. Get ready for the Harvest!

David Lane is pastor of Judson Baptist Church in Walker, Louisiana, and first vice president of the Louisiana Baptist Convention.