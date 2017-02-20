Don’t let discouragement keep you from doing great things for God.

By Jack Graham

Therefore, since we are surrounded by so great a cloud of witnesses, let us also lay aside every weight, and sin which clings so closely, and let us run with endurance the race that is set before us, looking to Jesus, the founder and perfecter of our faith, who for the joy that was set before him endured the cross, despising the shame, and is seated at the right hand of the throne of God. Consider him who endured from sinners such hostility against himself, so that you may not grow weary or fainthearted.

—Hebrews 12:1-3

As Christians, one of the best ways to defeat Satan…the enemy of our souls…is to know how he operates.

Far too many believers today are unaware of or don’t fully appreciate how deadly this enemy is…and to what lengths he will go, to thwart and destroy God’s people and God’s plan! So it’s important each of us know our enemy so we can better prepare ourselves for his attack.

Of all the schemes and tactics Satan uses against the people of God, his greatest tool is probably the tool of discouragement. Satan knows that if he can pry open your heart with discouragement, he can make you quit.

Galatians 6:9 reminds us, “And let us not grow weary of doing good, for in due season we will reap, if we do not give up.”

If you’re a believer and you’re discouraged today, it’s because Satan is on your trail. Are you thinking about throwing in the towel on your marriage…or giving up on your kids…or giving in to that recurring temptation? Don’t do it! Don’t give in!

Stay with it, regardless of the discouragement that may come your way. Remember, as a follower of Christ, God has called you to do something for Him. And it may require blood, sweat, and tears!

You may get tired at times…you may want to quit…and you may even want someone else do the work! But that’s when you need to push on through the pain and push on to finish the work God has called you to do. Don’t grow weary in doing good!

Don’t let discouragement keep you from doing great things for God.

Originally posted on JackGraham.org.