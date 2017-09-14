Disaster relief training sessions scheduled in Shreveport, Natchitoches

By Message Staff

Two training sessions are scheduled for Louisiana Baptists wanting to serve on disaster relief teams for responses to Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

Westside Baptist Church in Natchitoches will host a training session 5:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18. After a general session that includes watching three videos, individuals will break into small groups for training in one of three areas – feeding, mud-out or shower and laundry.

The training begins at 5:30 p.m. and ends at 8 p.m.

Leaders for the training include Jack Ingram, a member of Westside Baptist Church, David Cheatwood, director of ministries for Rolling Hills Ministry in Ruston, and Ron Thompson, director of missions for District 8 Baptist Convention.

The following week, Summer Grove Baptist Church in Shreveport will hold a training session for individuals wanting to serve on feeding and mud-out teams. Scheduled for 5:30-8:45 p.m. Sept. 28, the sessions will be led by Gibbie McMillan, state director for Louisiana Baptists Disaster Relief, and Marvin Leleux, pastor of Springhill Baptist Church in Ringgold.

First-time attendees will pay $28, which includes a background check, training materials, ID badge, hat and shirt. Those already certified but wanting to get trained in another area can do so at no cost.

For more information or to register for the training at Westside, call 318.352.4090. Those wanting to register for training at Summer Grove should call 318.251.0065. Those unable to attend either session can complete on-line training on the Louisiana Baptist Disaster Relief website.