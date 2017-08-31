Denham Springs church teams up with Cajun Navy for boat rescues of nearly 200 in Texas

By Message Staff

HUMBLE, Texas – As Joshua Drummond watched in horror last weekend floodwaters from Hurricane Harvey engulf entire communities in Texas, he couldn’t sit idle.

By Sunday, Aug. 27, Drummond and others from Christ’s Community Church in Denham Springs organized a trip to join hundreds of members of the Cajun Navy in rescuing Texans trapped by the raging waters of Harvey.

Over the course of their three-day mission, they helped rescue nearly 200 people from a neighborhood in Humble, Texas, including residents of a nursing home. Though they worked long days, Drummond said the effort allowed him to show the love of Christ to those needing hope.

“With all of the devastation around, just take a second to watch and you will see the true nature of people,” Drummond said shortly after returning from Texas. “It truly brings out the best in everyone.

“The nursing home rescue was amazing,” he continued. “People answered the call in force. When we showed up to the area there was a few boats and by the time we left there were over 100. People were lined up waiting to help transport patients and supplies. With all the chaos it actually went pretty smooth.”

The rescues came a year after many volunteers from Texas helped with relief efforts in Denham Springs. Though the church escaped damage from floodwaters, allowing them to serve as a shelter for 750 evacuees, 120 families from the church were impacted.

“There was a need for us to come help some neighbors, so that’s what we were trying our best to do,” he said. “It was just last year, when our town was in the same situation and the support that we received from others was overwhelming. We were simply returning the favor.”

The rescues were just one way the church is ministering to those impacted by Harvey.

By Thursday, Aug. 31, a truck was two-thirds full of supplies the church was accepting from members of the community. They hope the truck can leave by Saturday, Sept. 2, for South Main Baptist Church in Pasadena, Texas. The church plans to continue accepting donations until Sept. 10, when another truck carrying supplies will leave for the same location in Texas.

The church also will send a cooking team Friday, Sept. 1, to cook more than 2,000 meals at South Main Baptist Church. They plan to spend two days there.

“Nobody knows how helpless and hopeless you feel like someone who went through it themselves,” said Pastor Willis Easley. “Our people are trying to be a tremendous encouragement to people who need Christ’s love at this time.”