Crossroads Baptist issues call to help feed first responders, Harvey victims

VINTON – Crossroads Baptist Church has issued an immediate call for help providing meals for those affected by Hurricane Harvey, as well as for first responders.

Pastor Rob Tibbitts said in an e-mail that volunteers will assist in one of two areas – cooking and serving.

Some volunteers are needed to work in an outdoor kitchen, lifting large (often heavy) trays of food and need to be able-bodied.

The cooking shifts are from 5 a.m. to noon, and from noon to 8 p.m.

Other volunteers will work in the church kitchen, with the help of their Serve Team leaders, to serve meals and clean up the serving area afterwards. The serving shifts are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

To volunteer, call the church office at 337.589.7140 or, if no one answers the phone, call 337.526.0738.