Congress needs ‘to get the job done on healthcare’

By Franklin Graham

America had great healthcare, the best in the world, before Obamacare. I call for our politicians to come together and put Americans first—not insurance companies and not hospitals. We don’t need government-run healthcare. If you want to see what that looks like, just look at our VA hospitals. They’re a mess. Healthcare quality and costs will only improve with more competition, and allowing insurance companies to sell across state lines would increase competition. Congress needs to cancel their summer recess until they find a solution. Let your congressman or senator know that they’ve got to get the job done on healthcare.

Franklin Graham serves as president and CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and the international Christian relief and evangelism organization Samaritan’s Purse. These views originally were posted at www.facebook.com/FranklinGraham.