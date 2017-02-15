Congress members, retired military generals ask Supreme Court to tackle Sterling case

By First Liberty Institute

Washington – In an unusual occurrence in Supreme Court practice, seven parties have filed amicus briefs with the Supreme Court at the cert stage, asking the Court to take the case of Sterling v. United States.

“It’s rare for a Supreme Court case to receive a single amicus brief at this stage, let alone seven,” Kelly Shackelford, President and CEO of First Liberty, says. “We’re blown away to see such a broad range of parties of such high caliber weigh in on this case to support religious freedom.”

For more on this story, click here.