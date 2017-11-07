Conference to urge pastors ‘to be still before God’

By Brian Blackwell, Message Staff Writer

BATON ROUGE (LBM) – Organizers of this year’s Louisiana Baptist Pastors’ Conference are hoping to equip participants with the tools needed “to be still before God.”

Scheduled Nov. 12-13 at Istrouma Baptist Church, the theme is “Pause,” based on Psalm 46:10.

“This theme seems appropriate for such a time as this,” said Pastor’s Conference President Jason McGuffie. “The life of the local church, the lives of pastors seem to become super busy and packed with all kinds of things.

“Pausing, or being still, is something that we all need,” continued McGuffie, pastor of First Baptist Church, Tallulah. “Our time together will be one of encouragement and a reminder that Jesus is working in mighty ways in and through the local church into a world that needs Jesus.”

The conference begins 6 p.m., Nov. 12, with music led by the North Monroe Baptist Church worship team.

Those scheduled to preach are Frank Page, president and chief executive officer, Southern Baptist Convention Executive Committee; Fred Luter, pastor, Franklin Avenue Baptist Church, New Orleans; Tommy Middleton, director of missions, Baptist Association of Greater Baton Rouge; Michael Wood, pastor, First Baptist Church, West Monroe; Chuck Kelley, president, New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary; Ed Litton, pastor, Redemption Church, Saraland, Ala.; and, H.B. Charles, pastor, Shiloh Metropolitan Baptist Church, Jacksonville, Fla.

The conference also will offer encouragement to pastors through book giveaways; the presentation of Louisiana College’s Pastor Recognition Award; and, a Timothy+Barnabas retreat registration giveaway, which the winner must be present to receive.

Spouses will have the opportunity to attend a Ministers’ Wives lunch featuring Kathy Litton, wife of Ed Litton. Registration for the luncheon may be completed by visiting the Ministers’ Wives luncheon website.

Childcare will be provided during the conference. Anyone needing this service should email Justin Clark, justinc@lakeprovidence.com.

At press time, Kirk Jones, pastor of Fellowship Baptist Church in Prairieville, is the only known candidate for the office of Pastors’ Conference president, according to McGuffie.

Likewise, Justin Clark, pastor, First Baptist Church, Lake Providence, is the only known candidate for vice president.

David Goza, pastor, Jefferson Baptist Church, Baton Rouge, is the sole candidate as well for secretary/treasurer.

A complete schedule of the Pastors’ Conference can be found here.

“The team has been praying for this conference since last year, and now people from all over the state have joined us,” McGuffie said. “We would ask that you pray for our time together at Istrouma, and for God to bless his word in a mighty way.”