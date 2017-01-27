By Jeff Iorg

Ashley Judd, entertainer and activist, did us all a good service with her passionate speech at the recent Women’s March in Washington, D.C. The diatribe, most of it quoting a poem written by another woman and shared with her permission, was filled with vitriol toward men, personal attacks on President Trump, and vulgar references to female genitalia and feminine hygiene. Ms. Judd’s hateful spewing of leftist dogma served us by clarifying – making crystal clear – the state of American feminism.

Women have legitimate needs which should be represented to governing authorities and addressed by legal means. It’s doubtful Ms. Judd has much awareness of those needs – not as a celebrity living a privileged life. My mother was an independent, hard-working, self-sufficient woman who held our family together. My wife is cut from the same cloth. I have a daughter and three grand-daughters, so women’s issues matter to me. Women deserve every opportunity for success but Ms. Judd’s version of their concerns doesn’t resonate with reality.

Men and women would both enthusiastically promote women’s causes if American feminist leaders would focus on real issues oppressing women today. Toward that end, here are three ways women are being abused in our culture – which deserve the support of men and women to stop.

First, the lives of unborn women are at risk wherever abortion is available as a method of birth control. Feminists should take the lead to protect these women.

Second, millions of Muslim women live in seclusion – they can’t vote, drive, leave their homes without permission from a male relative, or choose their husband. Feminists should demand governmental sanctions on oppressive regimes which tolerate such abuse and oppose any effort to recognize Sharia Law in the United States.

Third, women are being captured and sold into sex-slavery around the world – including in the United States. Feminists must demand law enforcement liberate these women and prosecute their kidnappers.

What do you say, Ms. Judd? Will you use your platform, resources, and communication abilities to take on these issues? If so, I will promote your cause and stand with you. If not, stop pretending to represent oppressed women while preening for public recognition by crudely sensationalizing your distorted version of women’s needs today.

Jeff Iorg is president of Gateway Seminary, a Southern Baptist theological graduate school based in Ontario, California, but comprising five campuses situated near urban cities of the western region of the United States.