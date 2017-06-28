Churches celebrate the Fourth with God, bar-b-que and fireworks

By Message Staff
How do you plan to celebrate the July 4th holiday weekend? Here is what several of our Louisiana Baptist churches have on tap. Let us know what your church is planning to do by emailing Brian Blackwell at brian@baptistmessage.com
- Riverview Baptist Church has placed 300 American flags to coincide with its July 4th holiday celebration. The flags will go hand in hand with their patriotic musical July 1 at 6 p.m. followed by free bar-b-que, a cake auction and fireworks on the schedule.
- Temple Baptist Church in Ruston will host its Faith and Freedom July 2 and 3 at 7:30 p.m. The 20th annual patriotic celebration will feature the Temple choir and orchestra and a special guest artist, Brothers in Christ. A fireworks show will follow the second day’s performance.
- Philadelphia Baptist Church in Deville will celebrate with a service July 2 at 7 p.m. and a hot dog and dessert fellowship afterwards. The evening will end with a fireworks display at 9 p.m.
- First Baptist Church in Jonesboro will host a patriotic music program July 2 at 10:30 a.m. Dinner on the grounds will follow the program.
- Alto Baptist Church will celebrate God and Country Day July 2 at 10:30 a.m. The day will include a concert by Brothers in Christ, a time to honor law enforcement and veterans and a barbecue dinner.
- Goldonna Baptist Church will host a Freedom in Christ community wide cookout June 28 at 6:30 p.m.
- Cypress Baptist Church in Benton will have a Freedom Celebration July 2 at 7 p.m. Activities include food vendors, jumpers, face painting and a fireworks show to end the day at 9:30 p.m.
- Calvary Baptist Church in Alexandria will hold a Celebrate Freedom service July 2 at 10 a.m. The worship service will feature the children’s choir, orchestra, band, adult choir and vocalists.