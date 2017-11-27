Church of England leader encourages children to explore gender, but says he is baffled that U.S. Christians backed Trump

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby endorsed new rules for the 4,700 schools of the Church of England that essentially say there should not be any value judgment made about any little boy who chooses to wear a tutu and tiara.

Welby claimed the guidelines are meant to reinforce anti-bullying policies issued in 2014, but observers of the denomination noted that the new regulations illustrate the growing chasm between Anglican conservatives, who are fighting to defend traditional values, and liberals like Welby who are intent on establishing a new moral order.

In a separate public statement, Welby shared his shock that U.S. evangelicals supported then-candidate Donald Trump in such overwhelming numbers in the 2016 presidential election.

Speaking with the British television network ITV, Welby said he would meet with Trump if the U.S. president makes an official visit to Britain, adding that he has met worse people including those “who had killed many, many people.”