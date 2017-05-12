Children’s Home receives campus gift, a new host for pregnancy care center

By Brian Blackwell, Message Staff Writer

MONROE – The Louisiana Baptist Children’s Home has established the newest Trail Life USA troop in the state.

“Trail Life enhances what we do here at the Children’s Home,” said Children’s Home President Perry Hancock, who shared the news during the entity’s board of trustees meeting May 5. “It’s all about Christian character and principles, which we teach at devotionals on campus and in churches they attend.”

A faith-based alternative to the Boy Scouts of America, Trail Life USA teaches biblically-based character, adventure and leadership skills to thousands of young men in troops throughout the U.S. The Children’s Home is the eighth troop to be established in Louisiana.

Unlike other troops, the one at the Children’s Home will have membership open just to its male residents. Hancock said while the majority of its activities will take place with fellow residents, he expects the troop to join the troop from First Baptist Church in Farmerville for special events, campouts, and other adventure activities.

NEW MOBILE PREGNANCY CARE CENTER HOST

Since 2011, the Children’s Home has operated a mobile pregnancy care center, which travels statewide with a registered nurse offering free pregnancy testing, counseling and ultrasounds to women who think that they may be pregnant as well as to those facing an unplanned pregnancy. But because 80 percent of the women the care center served were in New Orleans, the entity transferred the center in early May to New Orleans Baptist Association’s Baptist Community Health Services.

CAMPUS GIFT

Just in time for summer, the Children’s Home has received a donation for a small pavilion on campus. Located on the east side, the pavilion donated by an anonymous donor will allow residents to enjoy gatherings outdoors.

The pavilion is the latest in improvements on campus the trustees learned about in the meeting. Last year, the Children’s Home dedicated its first cottage in more than 40 years when it opened HomePlace Cottages for its ministry that provides transitional living for women and their children as they prepare for independent living. Additionally, the entity completed renovations to all eight residences on campus that were built in the 1970s.

END OF SCHOOL YEAR CELEBRATION

After the trustee meeting, the day concluded with the Children’s Home annual celebration banquet at North Monroe Baptist Church. Attended by nearly 400 people including donors, house parents, trustees, residents of the Children’s Home and school teachers, the event recognized each child on campus with awards and other presentations.

Bruce Marchiano, an actor who portrayed Jesus in several films, gave an inspirational message on hope, which is the theme of the Children’s Home Sunday Offering June 11, and some of the residents provided special music.

Women who are residents of its HomePlace ministry were also recognized, including three women who were inducted into the National Adult Education Honor Society. A number of women will graduate Thursday, May 11, from the program.

“We are grateful for our Louisiana Baptists,” Hancock said. “Without our churches, our children would not have these successes.”