CENLA Pregnancy Center finalizes location, announces search for director

ALEXANDRIA – The CENLA Pregnancy Center soon will have a permanent home.

The official signing of the lease took place May 19 for spaces located at 1254 MacArthur Drive in Alexandria, next to the Louisiana Baptist Building. The 5,660-sq.-ft. center should open sometime in the fall, when spiritual ministry will begin as well as medical and educational services.

“We are thrilled to finally have a location,” said Brian Gunter, pastor of First Baptist Church in Pollock. “God did more than we ever expected him to do when we first prayed about this idea. It’s been an amazing display of God’s people coming together.”

Gunter said the organization has started a formal search process for a full-time executive director to oversee the day-to-day operations of the center. The center also will employ some part-time workers, and, three pro-life physicians have agreed to volunteer their time to work at the facility.

Beginning May 26, the center will be open every Friday from noon to 1 p.m. to accept lightly-used items, with the exception of clothing, that pregnant women and their newborns may use. Donations of furniture also can be dropped off then.

Please send financial gifts to 2201 Melrose St., Pineville, La., 71360. Résumés for the executive director position should be submitted to info@cenlapc.com.