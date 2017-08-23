Cenla churches team up to dish out food, Bibles at LSU-A BCM lunch

Area churches teamed up to feed about 70 students at the Louisiana State University-Alexandria Baptist Collegiate Ministry building Monday, Aug. 14.

Students from countries such as England, Serbia, Denmark, Grenada, Barbados, Dominica, Brazil and St. Lucia attended the burger cookout. Local mission minded folks, First Baptist Church in Pineville and Faith Baptist Church in Pineville all donated money and time to provide groceries, drinks and other resources to make the lunch possible. Students also received Bibles and Gospel booklets, and connected with BCM Director Jamey Gilliland and other students.

If you are interested in helping with mission and outreach projects like this and are in the Central Louisiana area, email Faith Baptist Church Pastor Clark Palmer at clark956@hotmail.com.