Cemetery for the Innocent at LC brings to light the plight of the unborn

PINEVILLE – A group of Louisiana College students brought to light the unborn though a one-day memorial on its campus.

The Cemetery for the Innocent featured 600 flags scattered across the quad area Thursday, March 9. Each flag represented five lives aborted each year.

Hannah Terrebonne, president of Louisiana College Students for Life, said while she believes many on campus are pro-life, the event painted a visual picture of the battle they face.

“A lot of people here know about the issue but don’t have a real picture of the magnitude of why we need to stand up,” said Terrebonne, a senior and member of Gulf Coast Baptist Church in Galliano. “As a premed major, this is important to me because as a future physician the most important things are to preserve life. And as a Christian it’s just as important to speak up for the unborn, elderly, kids in need of foster care and those needing adoption.”

Theressa Sanon, a sophomore at LC and member of Calvary Baptist Church in New Orleans, said the challenge she wants all of her classmates to take up is standing up for life.

“An unborn child can change the world,” Sanon said. “So it’s sad that many kids get aborted in our country. If no one else speaks out, then the pro-life cause will be lost.”

The Cemetery for the Innocent is one of several pro-life events the student organization has sponsored. Last month, they teamed up with other organizations for the second Louisiana Life March Central, which drew more than 5,000 who marched for life from the campus to downtown Alexandria.