CEC 2017 encourages Christian service ‘Together’

By Tammy Sharp, Regional Reporter

ALEXANDRIA – Austin Wadlow challenged students attending the recent Collegiate Evangelism Conference with a question – were they fully-committed to Christ or just going through the motions of following Him.

“Are you all in?” asked the university pastor of First Baptist Church in Denton, Texas. “Is your ‘yes’ on the table, or are you straddling, halfway there, where are you? If we’re going to realize the impact that ‘together’ has on the mission of God, we, together, have to go all in.”

Wadlow’s message was part of a two-day conference that included seminars designed to equip students with sharing their faith, worship by Digital Age and a late-night time of fellowship. Held Feb. 3-4 at Calvary Baptist Church in Alexandria, the conference drew 621 students from 16 churches and 15 BCMs.

Wadlow’s messages and the various seminars were centered around the theme of CEC – Together.

“This is the only time of year where we get all of our students from the BCMs and our church college ministers together in one place,” said conference coordinator Chad McClurg, who also serves as director of the BCM at University of Louisiana-Monroe. “Since our theme was Together, we had a focus on relationships, what biblical community looks like, how to deal with dating relationships and how use relationships for evangelism.

“For a college student, relationships in their life are a primary concern,” he said. “We wanted them to understand God wants them to develop relationships with others and Himself so they can share the Gospel at home and overseas.”

Mark Robinson, state BCM director, said he was pleased with the student response to the challenge to reach the world for Christ “Together” at CEC.

“Austin Wadlow delivered an incredible challenge of evangelism and discipleship,” Robinson said. “I have been receiving glowing responses from church and BCM leaders.”

The conference, as a whole, focused on leading students to recognize ways to serve.

“It was more of a call to ministry than a call to an evangelism event,” said Robinson.

After the morning session, students were invited to attend one of many seminars led by a variety of ministers, teachers and professionals that focused on leadership, community, evangelism, ministry, managing conflict, missions, developing relationships and adulting.

More than 70 students were involved in the ministerial training seminar which took place in the seminar led by Wadlow after Saturday’s morning session and every other seminar was also packed out.

“We had good attendance and had our largest representation of African Americans, with Southern University at Shreveport and Southern University at Baton Rouge in attendance for the first time,” Robinson added. “It was good to a see a mix of campus-based and church-based ministry gathered together. I know the Lord will do great things through the students of Louisiana.”

Daniel Salter, an intern with the BCM at Louisiana Tech University in Ruston, said the students learned as believers, they are called to be stewards of what God has given each person.

“The purpose of your body is not for your own glory,” Salter said. “It’s for His glory, it’s so that you are able, you are willing and able to go help people build a house, or help people move, to go help people do whatever. It’s about doing ministry ‘Together.’”