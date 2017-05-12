Carolina Baptist celebrates 175th Homecoming May 21

By Carolina Baptist Church

SALINE – Carolina Baptist Church will celebrate its 175th homecoming May 21.

Established in 1842, the church was founded when a group from the Carolina region of the U.S. was traveling by wagon and upon reaching Saline Creek discovered the water was too high to cross. The group then set up camp and had a revival, which was the first meeting of Carolina Baptist Church.

Many of the founders of the church are buried in the nearby cemetery.

The service will begin at 10 a.m., with Carolina Baptist Pastor Ken Roberts delivering the message and music performed by church members. Dinner on the ground will follow.