Carey Baptist Association issues urgent call for volunteers at shelter for Harvey evacuees

By Message Staff

LAKE CHARLES – Carey Baptist Association Director of Missions Bruce Baker has issued an urgent call for volunteers to work at the shelter at the Lake Charles Civic Center, 900 Lakeshore Drive in Lake Charles, and help sort through items donated for those impacted by the storm.

Due to a large response from the community who dropped off food, clothing and other materials, no additional donations are needed at this time. However, beginning Sept. 4, donations once again will be accepted at either the association office, 1701 W. Prien Lake Road in Lake Charles, or Trinity Baptist Church, 1800 Country Club Road in Lake Charles, between 8 a.m. and noon Monday through Friday.

A complete list of items can be found by visiting the association website.

Also, next week volunteers will be needed to begin cleanup of homes flooded during the recent rainfall. Walk-up volunteers will be accepted. Those wanting to complete training online before coming can do so by going to the Louisiana Baptist Convention website.