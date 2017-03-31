Carey Association seeking help with storm cleanup

By Staff, Baptist Message

LAKE CHARLES — With the recent storms in southwest Louisiana, more than 100 homes have been damaged by flooding, fallen trees, and wind.

This weekend with more severe weather expected the Carey Association is asking for help. In an email sent Friday, March 31, Sara Drott, Carey Association director of communications, said some of the families affected or will be affected by this weather are unable to clean up and repair the damages by themselves.

They are asking for volunteers to come help in the clean-up process.

“If you would be willing to spend a day or two working,” said Drott, “please call me at 33.474.1865 or email me at sara@careyassoc.org and we will contact you with more details as we get them. We appreciate any and all help that we get!”