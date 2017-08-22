Carey Association chainsaw team removes tree, shares Christ with Lake Charles homeowner

LAKE CHARLES – The problem seemed insurmountable for two senior citizen ladies whose backyard was covered with a fallen tree.

However, their prayers were answered when a team from Carey Baptist Association showed up Saturday, Aug. 19, to remove the tree that fell two months earlier after a powerful storm came through the area.

Association disaster relief coordinator Rob Tibbitts said the team of 15 worked tirelessly to cut up the tree and stack it on the curb. Because of the massive size of the tree, only half of the tree would fit on the curb. Once the City of Lake Charles removes the first pile of debris, the team will return to finish the tree removal.

“We were able to pray with the homeowner, give her a Bible signed by each of the team members, and share Christ with her through our words and our actions,” said Tibbitts, also pastor of Crossroads Baptist Church in Vinton. “She was blown away people still cared enough to do this kind of stuff for her.”

Of those who served on the team, some were first-time volunteers. Among those were parents who came with their children. Tibbitts said that each of the team members expressed their desire to return for future projects.

“They got to not only serve in their community but were introduced to disaster relief work,” Tibbitts said. “These are our next generation of disaster relief leaders and it’s encouraging to see them come out to assist with things like this.”

To volunteer with future disaster relief efforts, contact Tibbitts at 337.884.7452.