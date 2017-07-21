Campus improvements, salvation decisions among highlights of Acadian Baptist Center’s history

EUNICE – Since becoming a camp in 1975, Acadian Baptist Center has experienced significant changes, both physically and spiritually.

During its first year of operation, 3,000 people attended its events and three full-time people were on staff. This year, Camp Director James Newsom estimates attendance to be around 13,000 and its staff made up of six full-time, 25 part-time and many volunteers.

Gone are the days when camping was limited to mainly staying in tents or bunk houses. Amenities at its camp now include a motel and cabins.

The spiritual impact, Newsom said, has been even more significant. A total of 7,114 have accepted Christ as their personal Savior, 5,886 have recommitted their lives to Him and 581 have surrendered to full-time ministry.

“It’s amazing what’s God’s done,” he said. “It’s been a God thing.”