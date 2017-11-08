Brewer’s contract extended as reward for LC revitalization

By Brian Blackwell, Message Staff Writer

PINEVILLE (LBM) – Citing an increased enrollment and the addition of new academic programs and scholarships, the Louisiana College Board of Trustees has extended President Rick Brewer’s contract through 2022.

Board Chairman Randy Harper said during the school’s Oct. 30 news conference that the board unanimously approved the two-year increase during its April 2017 board meeting, but because of a new one-day format for the April meeting, he and the board selected the Oct. 30 board meeting to make the announcement public, deciding it was the more opportune time for most trustees, students, faculty and staff to attend.

“We are grateful for Dr. Brewer’s leadership,” said Harper, pastor of Bellaire Baptist Church in Bossier City. “He is a leader who has more energy than probably five freshmen of the school. He works tirelessly. He believes in Christian education and liberal arts education and in raising and preparing graduates to transform lives with a Christian worldview.”

Since Brewer was elected unanimously as president in April 2015, he has led the school from probationary status into good standing with the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.

Moreover, his strategies have produced a second consecutive year of growth, with the student body topping at 1,210 members for the fall semester, including what is believed to be a school record of 330 new freshmen.

Brewer also has expanded the number of degree programs being offered, receiving SACSCOC approval for four initiatives: Master of Science in Nursing, Master of Social Work, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science and the ability to offer any course online.

Additionally, the college offers several new scholarship opportunities and instituted a flat tuition rate with no fees as an effort to grow the student body to 1,500 members by the year 2020 in accordance with the school’s strategic plan, Vision 2020.

“This is a great place to get an education with the head and the heart,” Brewer told the media in attendance. “We understand we play a pivotal role, a missional role in equipping students with a Christian education to share the Gospel.

“Already 40 students this semester have accepted Christ and we expect even more in the future as we share the Gospel and provide an education built upon a Christian worldview,” he continued.

“We are grateful for our Louisiana Baptist family and pastors across the state who are encouraging their students to come to LC and earn a world class education.”