Bossier City abortion clinic closes its doors

BOSSIER CITY – Louisiana Right to Life recently obtained a letter filed as a public record in the federal case June Medical Services LLC, et al. v. Rebekah Gee, et al. that indicates the Bossier City Medical Suite, an outpatient abortion facility in Bossier City, has closed its doors.

The letter from the Center for Reproductive Rights also says the facility’s outpatient license was returned to the Louisiana Department of Health. A moving trailer was seen on location yesterday, April 11.

Benjamin Clapper, Executive Director of Louisiana Right to Life, said the following on the release of the news: “With the closure of Bossier City Medical Suite, there is one less facility in Louisiana destroying the lives of innocent unborn babies. From 2006 to 2015, this facility sold 7,482 abortions. We mourn for these lives that will never enjoy life in Louisiana but rejoice that this facility will no longer be in the business of abortion.

“We encourage the pro-life community to continue its efforts to provide help to mothers and babies, both before and after birth. We look forward to a day when all babies are protected by law and welcomed with joy,” Clapper said.

There are currently three facilities selling abortion in Louisiana: Women’s Health Care Center in New Orleans, Delta Clinic of Baton Rouge, and Hope Medical Group for Women in Shreveport.