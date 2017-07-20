Big Daddy Weave coming to First Bossier Aug. 17

By Message Staff

BOSSIER CITY – Award-winning Christian music artist Big Daddy Weave is coming to First Baptist Church Bossier City Aug. 17 for its “Set Free Tour.”

Scheduled for 7 p.m., the concert will feature the band that has recorded such No. 1 singles at “My Story” and “Redeemed.” The highly-decorated band which was formed in 2002 has received Dove Awards, K-LOVE Fan Awards, Billboard Music Awards and ASCAP Awards.

“First Bossier is really excited to host Big Daddy Weave in concert in August,” said Pastor Brad Jurkovich. “We love seeing so many from around the Ark-La-Tex attend these concerts we host and we pray thousands will be encouraged with the hope of Jesus.”

Tickets for the concert range from $15 for groups of four or more to $50 for a VIP pass that includes a post-show meet and greet with the band. Also featured during the tour are Micah Tyler and We Are Messengers.

For more information, go to https://www.ticketfly.com/purchase/event/1493560.