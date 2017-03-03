BGR’s Palmer highlights annual Ag Missions Fellowship

By Staff, Baptist Message

ZACHARY – Jeff Palmer, executive director of Baptist Global Response, will headline the 2017 Louisiana Baptist Agricultural Missions Fellowship annual meeting.

Scheduled to kick off at 9 a.m. March 18 at First Baptist Church in Zachary, the meeting will include a discussion by an agricultural missionary on how God continues to use the industry to help people help themselves in Eastern Europe.

Other activities planned at the meeting include a time of worship and lunch.

“The annual meeting of the Louisiana Baptist Agricultural Missions Fellowship is pleased to have Jeff Palmer as its keynote speaker,” said David Morrison, vice-president of the Louisiana Baptist Agricultural Missions Fellowship, in an e-mailed statement to the Baptist Message. “He is one of God’s most effective agricultural and development missionaries.

“Much of Dr. Palmer’s early overseas training was received under the leadership of Harold Watson who established the Mindanao Baptist Rural Life Center in the Philippines, which is recognized throughout Asia,” Morrison continued.

Palmer currently serves as CEO for Baptist Global Response in Nashville.

BGR is a non-profit Southern Baptist relief and development organization that provides quality solutions to acute and chronic suffering around the world.

Palmer also is a prolific writer having published a number of books dealing with solutions to agricultural, community, and Kingdom development.

“His books have been valuable resources to missionaries involved in relief and development missions throughout the world,” said Morrison.

Affiliated with the Louisiana Baptist Convention, the Louisiana Baptist Agricultural Missions Fellowship currently supports agricultural mission efforts with the Zapotec Indians of southern Mexico and with people groups in Eastern Europe, as well as possible agricultural mission projects in Haiti.

Membership is $25 annually for individuals or families and $100 each year for churches or groups. All proceeds go toward agricultural missions efforts.

To join the Agricultural Missions Fellowship, send dues to P.O. Box 120, Homer, LA 71040.