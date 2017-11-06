Baptist Global Response celebrates #GivingTuesday with water filter goal

By Mary Frances Satterwhite, Baptist Global Response communications

NASHVILLE, TENN—Baptist Global Response (BGR) has set a #GivingTuesday goal to provide 500 water filters to people in need.

#GivingTuesday is a global day of charity scheduled just after Black Friday and Cyber Monday. This year’s event falls on Nov. 28.

BGR will participate by urging Southern Baptists to give monetarily toward the goal. It suggests a donation of $25 per filter. If reached, the 500-filter goal will generate $12,500 to help bring fresh water to struggling families around the world.

Each filter provides a family of five with a year’s worth of drinkable water. In 2016, BGR partners distributed roughly 20,000 around the world.

BGR Office Director Mary Frances Satterwhite says the #GivingTuesday goal offers Southern Baptists a chance to increase their impact in the future.

“Think of the 500 families who are getting water filters and then multiply that by the number of people in each family and … the growth is exponential,” she says. “So, the goal is really exciting because it will make a huge difference in so many people’s lives.”

BGR water filters are currently listed in the organization’s 2017 Christmas Gift Catalog and on its website. Donors can give by visiting the site or by calling the BGR office at 866-974-5623.