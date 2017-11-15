Attack on Bible curriculum thrown out of court

By Lacey McNeil, First Liberty communications

PRINCETON, WV— A federal district court dismissed a challenge to the Bible curriculum offered in Mercer County Schools. First Liberty Institute, the law firm of O’Melveny & Myers LLP, and Brewster, Morhous, Cameron, Caruth, Moore, Kersey & Stafford, PLLC, represent Mercer County Schools. The following may be attributed to Hiram Sasser, General Counsel of First Liberty Institute:

Mercer County Schools is grateful to have this unfortunate lawsuit dismissed and remains committed to following the law as it provides diverse educational opportunities to its students. The Court rightly rejected the notion that teaching students about the Bible is always unconstitutional.

To read the court’s entire opinion, click here. To learn more about the case, visit FirstLiberty.org/MercerCounty.