Are we ready?

By Steve Horn

I love football. This is my time of the year. But, I didn’t have a good football weekend. The high school I played for lost and is now 0-3. The college I played for lost and is now 1-2. The local college, Louisiana’s Ragin Cajuns lost. Our state school, LSU, got embarrassed. And the Saints . . . well you know.

I don’t make a lot of predictions, but let me make a minority prediction on one of those teams—LSU. Everything will be fine, maybe even better. I wouldn’t be shocked if they do not lose another game. To be more conservative in my prognostication, they will probably lose one (yeah, unfortunately, that one) and maybe two, but no more.

Why such optimism after a terrible and embarrassing performance? It’s what I read in the paper this morning (yeah, I still do that and love it). Coach O said, “We didn’t practice well last Tuesday and Wednesday.” That’s it! Take nothing away from Mississippi State. They have a great team and played a great game. But, LSU did not prepare well. I don’t think the average fan has enough appreciation for how hard it is to win. Winning doesn’t just happen. Preparation is necessary

We see in athletics what lack of preparation will do. Lack of preparation in our spiritual lives has the same effect but with dire results.

Consider what the Scriptures say about our preparation in several key areas.

We must be prepared to share our faith. “Always be ready to give a defense to anyone who asks you for a reason for the hope that is in you.” 1 Peter 3:15 We must be prepared to fight the enemy, Satan. “This is why you must take up the full armor of God, so that you may be able to resist in the evil day, and having prepared everything, to take your stand.” Ephesians 6:14 We must be prepared for the return of Christ. “You also be ready, because the Son of Man is coming at an hour that you do not expect.” (Luke 12:40) We must be prepared to meet God. “Therefore, Israel, that is what I will do to you, and since I will do that to you, Israel, prepare to meet your God!” (Amos 4:12)

Are we ready?

Steve Horn is pastor of First Baptist Church in Lafayette and a former Louisiana Baptist Convention president. This editorial originally appeared in his blog.