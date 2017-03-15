ANGELIA CARPENTER: Walking on Water

By Angelia Carpenter

I have:

–the best husband

–beautiful home

–job I enjoy

–faith

–family that loves me

–fun friends

AND my fingernails have finally recovered from months and months of chemotherapy. OH….and two cats! You would think that at my age I would know that life isn’t always smooth and easy. Even though there is a long list of good there have been traumatic experiences, bumps, low points, and depression! God, family and friends have been there through good and bad.

This week I was diagnosed with lymphangio sarcoma, a rare soft tissue cancer. Only about 5% of cancer survivors will have this cancer and it’s attributed to radiation therapy. If misdiagnosed or untreated the prognosis isn’t good!

The above was posted on my blog May 29, 2016.

Today is March 13, 2017.

Ten months and 14 days later.

On March 9th I had a biopsy (nine months to the day from my mastectomy) because the week earlier I had found two spots around my mastectomy scar. A month earlier I had seen my surgeon and everything “looks good”.

Today, March 13, the surgeon called and asked if my husband and I could come to his office that afternoon. He has never asked us to do that before.

The lymphangio sarcoma has returned.

The next two weeks will again be a whirlwind of doctors, needles, surgeries, scans, bloodwork. NOT what was on my calendar! Thankfully my calendar is in pencil and easily erased. But not those words. I will hear them tonight as I try to go to sleep. I will hear them as I drive to my schools tomorrow. I will hear them anytime I’m not trying to fill my head so I don’t keep hearing those words!

I don’t understand! I don’t want this!

My life is full. I have a good job where I think I’m making a difference in the lives of high school students. I’ve gone back to school. We’re remodeling our house. We’re a few short months from being debt free! Life is good!!

Once again life will be different. It’s surreal because I don’t feel sick. I don’t look like I have cancer. But I do. I will go to the appointments. I will follow the doctor’s instructions. I will pray. I don’t know what I’ll pray, but God knows my heart. All I will have to do is cry. He will hear me and I will lean on Him.

Pray for us as we begin this journey again. Right now that is the only thing we need–intercession to our Father!

Two years ago my friend Leighann McCoy had posted this: Don’t forget that contrary winds and waves often come with an invitation to walk on the water with Jesus. My response 12 hours ago was, “I need to walk on the water!” Little did I know! It is time for me to get out of the boat and start walking!!

Take a walk with me!

This originally appeared on Angelia Carpenter’s blog. She is an author and wife of Tom Carpenter, building supervisor at the Baptist Building in Alexandria.