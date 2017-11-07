AG Landry sees victory against transgender expansion

By Louisiana Citizens for Job Creators

Attorney General Jeff Landry has won yet another legal battle against Governor John Bel Edwards. Landry challenged Edward’s executive order expanding LGBT benefits for state workers. Landry believed the order exceeded Edward’s authority.

A three-judge panel of Louisiana’s 1st Circuit Court of Appeal ruled unanimously. The executive order was an unconstitutional attempt to expand state law.

“We have stated all along that the Governor must follow the law, just like everybody else,” Landry said. “This ruling affirms a notion of basic civics that the Legislature makes the law, not the governor.”

We commend Attorney General Landry on his on this victory as he continues to execute his authority as the state’s chief legal officer.