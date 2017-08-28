AG Landry, Lt. General Boykin to lead Louisiana pastors’ rally

By Message Staff

GREENWELL SPRINGS, La. (LBM) – Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry and retired U.S. Army Lieutenant General Jerry Boykin headline a slate of personalities set to speak to a pastors’ rally at Greenwell Springs Baptist Church Sept. 12, from 9 a.m. to noon.

The event is co-sponsored by the Louisiana Baptist Convention Office of Public Policy, Louisiana Family Forum and the Washington, D.C.-based Family Research Council as a way to inform pastors about key issues that are developing in the state and across the nation and how to “fight the fight” against these very real moral and social threats.

Other speakers include FRC President Tony Perkins, who also is the interim pastor of Greenwell Springs Baptist Church; LFF President Gene Mills; Will Hall, director for the LBC OPP, Pastor J.C. Church of Victory in Truth Ministries in Bucyrus, Ohio; and, Pastor John Mendez, culture impact team coordinator for FRC.

“Attorney General Landry has successfully defeated the governor’s proposal to create a category of special rights for people who claim a transgender or gender fluid identity,” Hall said. “But, there are a number of other key social issues developing in the state that need a strong unified Christian response from our pulpits and by our lay people.

“This is a great opportunity for concerned Christians to network within the state and to connect with like-minded networks of conservative Christians around the country while learning how others are addressing social concerns like those that threaten our families and communities,” Hall added.

Interested parties may register to attend using http://www.watchmenpastors.org/events.